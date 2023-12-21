A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Queer activists are putting pornographic books in Little Free Libraries

'We want the bottom shelf to be accessible by littles'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:48pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(THE FEDERALIST) – The president of Northern Indiana Atheists raised money to build several Little Free Libraries in 2024 specifically to “share banned and challenged diverse books,” including those with LGBT messaging and pornographic material.

Troy Moss fundraised for the project over his Facebook page in November, surpassing his goal of $800. According to Moss, he gathered almost $1,000 for the project, which will begin in 2024. Little Free Libraries are small wooden boxes planted in neighborhoods that serve as book exchanges. Moss’s libraries will be built in the South Bend and Mishawaka, Indiana areas.

“We have installation locations ready to go,” Moss said in a recent update. “We will spend the winter months building and collecting books and we will install them in the spring of 2024 when the ground thaws.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







