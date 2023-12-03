'Racial equity activist' oversees billions in Social Security overpayments

Kilolo Kijakazi is the Social Security administration commissioner chosen by Joe Biden and is well-known as an activist for the "National Advisory Council on Eliminating the Black-White Wealth Gap" and being on the "Equitable Recovery Advisory Group."

But under her watch, the administration has "overpaid beneficiaries tens of billions of dollars, including a 65% spike in overpayments in one year," according to a report from government watchdog Judicial Watch.

The report explained the "noted racial equity activist" was part of "a whopping $23 billion in overpayments" during 2023.

That's up from $11.1 billion in overpayments that SSA erroneously made in 2022.

"At a congressional hearing earlier this year SSA Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi told federal lawmakers that her agency is trying to recover the money by sending out millions of 'overpayment notices' to those who erroneously got extra cash. Kijakazi said 1,028,389 people got the notices in 2022 and 986,912 in fiscal 2023, which ended in September," the report said.

But Kijakazi, a renowned racial equity proponent with a storied career of researching—and tackling—structural racism and the racial wealth gap in both government and high-profile nonprofits, continues to face the problematic operations despite adding 4,000 works to the administration.

"We made progress toward eliminating our hearings backlog," she said in a report.

She also boasts of reducing wait times for claims and improving organizational efficiency.

And she clams to be striving to reduce "reduce improper payments and combat waste, fraud and abuse through our quality reviews, cost-effective program integrity work, and payment accuracy efforts."

She claimed there are "no material weaknesses in our internal controls."

The bureaucracy's been known for overpayments for years, sticking American taxpayers will the hefty bill each year.

"Most of the money is never recovered. In the last few years, the agency has doled out between $6 billion and $7 billion in new overpayments annually, the new report reveals. It shows that most of the 2022 overpayments, around $6.5 billion, occurred within the Old-Age Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) programs which provide monthly benefits to qualified retired and disabled workers and their dependents and to survivors of insured workers."

The report warned, however, that, "buried deep in the exhaustive 216-page report the agency discloses the billions it has overpaid in the last few years despite establishing a special Improper Payment Prevention Team in 2019 tasked with developing strategies to determine the underlying cause of payment errors and developing corrective action plans."

