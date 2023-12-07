Ramaswamy: Current law already allows 'illegals' to face deportation

One of the problems America's next president is going to have to deal with is the massive influx of illegal aliens, all arrived because of Joe Biden's decision to make the nation's southern border literally wide open.

The result was predictable: Tens of thousands of illegals now live in cities where taxpayers are struggling to provide them benefits. Even leftist cities that claimed to be "sanctuaries" are telling the illegals not to come, or to go away. The cost for Americans is in the billions – and rising fast.

While Joe Biden likely would continue his welcome mat for all, including potential terrorists, if elected, the GOP's leading candidate, President Donald Trump, has promised to close down the border on "day one" of his administration.

But one of the second tier of candidates in the GOP race has pointed out that the solution is already available, should responsible federal officials decide they want to start working to protect the nation.

It is candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, whose support remains in single digits, who pointed out "the president and Congress do not have to pass any additional laws to have the nation's 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens deported."

According to a report at Breitbart, he explained the government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency's 287(g) program is ready to use to let local law enforcement help detain and then remove illegals.

"There are things that the government can do right now that nobody is talking about among the professional politicians in this race," he said.

He continued "We absolutely have that ability to deport anybody who is in this country illegally."

However, he said, "It shocks me that nobody in the Republican Party is talking about it…"

His comments came during Wednesday's GOP primary debate on NewsNation.

Actually, the government under Biden's direction has "worked to gut ICE's program, the report explained.

"Through so-called 'sanctuary country' orders that drastically limit the scope of which illegal aliens can be detained and deported by ICE agents, the administration has been able to hugely cut deportations," Breitbart reported.

Members of Congress recently assembled a report accusing Biden of failing to deport 99% of the illegal aliens who have arrived under his watch.

Instead of working to deport illegal aliens, Democrats actually have been reaching to assure they remain.

The Daily Caller News Foundation recently reported how the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue is processing donations for a bail fund seeking to help free illegal immigrants from detention, according to the fund’s donation page.

The website claims that illegals are detained solely because they cannot post a $5,000 bond, and it injected a racial component into the agenda.

"We are not stopping until EVERY Black Immigrant in ICE detention is FREE. We will not let any Black immigrant’s freedom to hinge on their wealth because we believe Black Lives Matter no matter where they were born," the site explains.

