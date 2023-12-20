A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ramaswamy vows to pull name from Colorado primary unless Trump allowed back on ballot

'This is what an actual attack on democracy looks like'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2023 at 9:49pm
Vivek Ramaswamy (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is vowing to withdraw his name from the Colorado primary ballot unless former President Trump is reinstated following the state's historic Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday declaring him ineligible for office.

"This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado," Ramaswamy reacted on X. "Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in this election, the bipartisan Establishment is now deploying a new tactic to bar him from ever holding office again: the 14th Amendment."

"I pledge to *withdraw* from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state’s ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately - or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country," he wrote.

Read the full story ›

