Rand Paul's 'Festivus Report' exposes $900 billion in government squander

(DEADLINE) – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has got a lot of problems with you Congress people. And today, you’re gonna hear about them.

Paul has posted his ninth annual online salute to government waste as part of today’s Festivus celebration. His “Festivus Report” airs his grievances about an alleged “whopping $9 billion of waste” in federal spending.

Festivus, for the uninitiated, was a noncommercial holiday made up by Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller) on the classic Seinfeld sitcom. Each December 23, Costanza, rejecting the crass commercialism that has built up around the Christmas holiday, opted for a Festivus dinner, an unadorned aluminum pole as a substitute Christmas totem, and the annual “Airing of Grievances,” followed by “Feats of Strength.”

