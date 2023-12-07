Rapper retires from music to pursue God, spread the Gospel

(TRENDING POLITICS) – Renowned rapper Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement from music to pursue a spiritual journey and spread the message of the Gospel. During his farewell tour’s final concert on Sunday night, Yankee declared his intention to fully commit to Christianity and to retire his stage name, opting instead to use his birth name, Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez.

The announcement was made at the concluding show of his tour, “La Meta” (The Goal), which attracted a huge audience in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico. In a heartfelt message, he expressed his long-standing struggle with a void that fame, awards, and worldly achievements couldn’t fill.

“I tried to fill and find a meaning to my life,” he explained. “Sometimes it seemed to be very happy, but something was missing to make me complete. And I have to confess that those days are over.”

