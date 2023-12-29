A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Record global gasoline consumption defies IEA forecast

Hit a record 26.9 million barrels per day

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2023 at 4:15pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(OIL PRICE) – Global gasoline consumption hit a record 26.9 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, exceeding the 2019 peak and defying estimates that the last pre-pandemic year was the time when gasoline demand worldwide would peak.

The data, reported by Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas, shows the latest figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA). The same agency, which has been strongly advocating for a faster energy transition for years, had predicted just this year that 2019 was the peak demand for gasoline globally.

Back in June, in its Oil 2023 annual report, the IEA said that “Growth is set to reverse after 2023 for gasoline and after 2026 for transport fuels overall.”

Read the full story ›

