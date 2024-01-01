Refs benched? NFL may bar officials from playoffs after botched Cowboys-Lions call

(FOX NEWS) -- The officiating crew that worked the game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys could be downgraded before the postseason over the controversial call at the end of the game, according to an NFL insider.

Brad Allen and his crew drew the ire of the NFL world when a Lions go-ahead 2-point conversion late in the game was negated over a penalty. The discrepancy came over which offensive lineman reported as eligible. Taylor Decker said he was the player who reported as eligible but Dan Skipper was deemed to be the person.

NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown" and explained the consequences of the penalty.

Read the full story ›