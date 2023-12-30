Religious rights no longer '2nd-class'?

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Sam Brownback & Katrina Lantos Swett

Real Clear Wire

This month marks 75 years since the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) — the document that has become the blueprint for our international architecture of rights.

The UDHR references “the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family” in its opening lines and goes on to lay out these rights in 30 subsequent articles. Each is vital to creating a global roadmap for protecting and advancing human rights for all, but Article 18 holds particular significance. This article outlines the right to “freedom of thought, conscience and religion,” a concept that is also referred to as “freedom of religion or belief” and “international religious freedom.” In fewer than 50 words, Article 18 codifies what we consider to be a wellspring right, meaning it is so foundational that many other rights flow from it.

TRENDING: Iran claims Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel were revenge for one man's killing

For example, without freedom of thought, how can we have freedom of speech or expression? What is freedom of assembly without the right to believe and worship as one chooses with that group? Although conscience rights underpin so many other vital freedoms, we have seen that the ideas contained in Article 18 often get sidelined within the broader human rights movement. In 2013, the British All Party Parliamentary Group on International Religious Freedom issued a report that referred to freedom of religion or belief as “an orphaned right,” one that is “only protected to the extent that it does not stand in the way of achieving some other goal or ambition.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

We have seen firsthand how engaging with matters of faith can make many in the political and human rights worlds uncomfortable. These voices often suggest that defending freedom of religion can cause problems in international affairs — for example, when dealing with authoritarian regimes like China that regularly violate the conscience rights of their people. But it’s well worth risking sticky geopolitical situations to stand up for religious freedom. We know from research and experience that both religious freedom and religious pluralism lead to more peaceful, prosperous, democratic societies. As we like to say, defending religious freedom is not just good for individual souls but for the whole of society.

For all its benefits, current trends for international religious freedom do not look promising. More than 80 percent of the world’s population live in countries that restrict or repress freedom of religion or belief in some way. Many of these restrictions, and outright human rights violations, happen in countries where we would expect it: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, Myanmar — the list goes on. But we have also seen alarming signs in robust democracies like Japan and Finland, and religion-based violence has exploded in countries that are democracies, such as India, Nigeria and Pakistan. The assaults on conscience rights around the globe are intensifying, and virtually no faith community or belief system is spared.

Are religious rights under attack? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Most recently, we have seen an ancient form of religion-based hate, namely antisemitism, sweeping across the world in horrible ways, and we have also witnessed an increase in violent anti-Christianity and Islamophobia. This grim reality reminds us that there is much work to do to ensure that countries live up to the ideals outlined in Article 18 of the UDHR. But we cannot hope to achieve this goal until conscience rights are no longer viewed as second-class citizens among the panoply of rights.

The importance of religious freedom is not a new idea. Indeed, after conquering Babylon, one of the first acts the Persian king Cyrus the Great undertook was decreeing that all people had a right to choose their own religion. This decree was preserved on the clay “Cyrus Cylinder” — which many view as the world’s first human rights charter — alongside other vital decrees, such as the freeing of slaves and establishing racial equality. Cyrus knew the great worth of religious freedom all the way back in 539 B.C. It seems we are still trying to grasp its significance in 2023.

As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UDHR, we urge more governments and leaders to recognize the inherent value of this freedom. The annual International Religious Freedom Summit, which will convene for the fourth time in January, has helped to create civil society momentum around this issue and bring people from across the political spectrum and spanning dozens of faith traditions together to advocate for religious freedom.

Now we need governments to take up the cause more fully. We have seen progress in the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance, a growing network of over 40 like-minded countries that designate senior government representatives to discuss actions their nations can take together to promote respect for freedom of religion or belief and protect members of religious minority groups worldwide. We have also been encouraged to see major government agencies recognizing the importance of faith communities in achieving broader development goals, such as USAID introducing a new strategic religious engagement policy.

These are important steps, and we hope that this 75th anniversary opens the door for more action that will move the needle on the foundational rights contained in Article 18.

This article first appeared in The Hill on Dec. 10, 2023.

This article was originally published by RealClearPolitics and made available via RealClearWire.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!