Report: GOP traces Chinese money to Joe Biden's bank account

Republicans in the U.S. House say investigators have tracked $40,000 that ended up in Joe Biden's personal bank account back to a Chinese company that apparently was making payments to try to buy influence in America.

The investigators traced the funds through a labyrinth of bank accounts and discovered the money had been provided to the Biden family banking complex by the now-defunct Chinese energy company CEFC, which was linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

A report in the Washington Times outlines the path of the $40,000, which actually was a check from Joe Biden's brother and sister-in-law and marked "loan repayment" even though that hasn't yet been documented.

The relationship between the family and CEFC began with brother James and son Hunter developing links while Joe Biden was vice president to Barack Obama.

"To avoid the appearance of corruption, they waited for a $3 million payout deemed a 'thank you' until six weeks after Mr. Biden left office, according to former business associate Tony Bobulinki," the Times explained.

The payment was for work "to advance CEFC's interests," it explained.

It was the same company with which James and Hunter and others also reached a $10 million agreement.

It was in 2017, with Joe Biden out of office, that Hunter Biden used social media to threaten CEFC through an associate, Raymond Zhao.

He told Zhao, "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.

He said unless payment was made more or less immediately, "I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."

Zhao then promised cooperation.

Joe Biden then got $40,000 through that labyrinth, the report said.

CEFC wired $5 million through its Northern International Capital into Hudson West III, which Hunter Biden ran with a Chinese national linked to CEFC, the report said.

The wire arrived a week after Hunter Biden's threat, and that same day Hunter Biden sent $400,000 from Hudson West II to his law firm, Owasco PC. Days later he send $150,000 from Owasco to an account held by James and Sara Biden, which they called Lion Hall Group.

Sara Biden then pulled $50,000 out of that account, putting it in her personal bank account with James Biden, and then writing a $40,000 check to Joe Biden.

The report explained House investigators believe the money was "part of a payoff" from the Chinese company.

The check was marked "loan repayment" but Rep. James Comer said the evidence from various banks for Biden account details "show a direct benefit to Joe Biden through a series of complicated financial transactions."

Joe Biden claims he didn't participate in his family's business dealings, but House investigators say the evidence suggests otherwise.

Members of Congress have told Joe Biden to prove that the $40,000, and an earlier $200,000 payment so marked, actually were loan "repayments."

House investigators have said James Biden’s bank records show no record of such a large loan from Joe Biden.

The Times reported, "According to witnesses’ testimony and other evidence uncovered by investigators in the House and Senate, Vice President Biden was indirectly and directly involved in some of the deals. James Biden and Hunter Biden leveraged the 'Biden brand,' a reference to Mr. Biden, to secure lucrative deals. Mr. Biden phoned in or dropped by some of Hunter Biden’s business meetings."

The House has reported the Biden family took in millions of dollars from China, Ukraine, Russia, Romania and other countries, apparently for nothing more than access to Joe Biden.

