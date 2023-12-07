Scheme funded by Soros previously bailed out suspect in new mass murder

By Robert Schmad

The group that bonded out a man who went on to allegedly murder six people and shoot three others is backed by millions in left-wing dark money, according to tax filings.

Shane James, a man who was arrested on Tuesday as the only suspect in a string of attacks that left six people dead, was previously bonded out of jail by the Texas Organizing Project, according to documents obtained by KSAT News. The Texas Organizing Project received more than millions from George Soros’ philanthropic network and other major liberal organizations.

James was bonded out of jail by the Texas Organizing Project in early 2022 after being arrested for assaulting his parents, who police now suspect him of killing. While out on bail, James removed his ankle monitor in violation of his bond but was not taken into custody when visited by officers, USA Today reported.

James barricaded himself in a bedroom, nude and shouting slurs at the officers as they tried to de-escalate. James is now the prime suspect in a wave of attacks spanning from San Antonio to Austin where two police officers and a bicyclist sustained gunshot injuries and six people were killed, according to USA Today.

A Texas Organizing Project spokesman said Wednesday that it “is profoundly saddened and deeply troubled by the recent tragic events involving Shane James.”

The spokesman said the group has a robust screening process for its bail program, and the group “acknowledge that our assessments cannot anticipate the future actions of individuals.”

“We are committed to conducting a comprehensive internal review of our program and processes,” he said.

Despite the Texas Organizing Project’s self admitted imperfect bail screening process, the group still received millions in support from deep-pocketed liberal nonprofits.

The Soros philanthropic network’s Open Society Policy Center and the Foundation to Promote Open Society together sent nearly $1.3 million to the Texas Organizing Project between 2019 and 2021.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund and North Fund, both 501(c)(4) dark money groups in the network of nonprofits managed by the for-profit firm Arabella Advisors, collectively gave $450,000 to the Texas Organizing Project between 2014 and 2021.

Texas Organizing Project touted in 2021 that it used a little over $1 million that it had raised to bail out “over 675 people.”

Arabella’s network wasn’t the only major group of liberal nonprofits to support the Texas Organizing Project.

Tides, a coalition of left-wing nonprofits that fund left-of-center organizations across the country, also threw significant support behind the Texas Organizing Project.

The Tides Foundation and Tides Advocacy gave roughly $340,000 to the Texas Organizing Project between 2018 and 2021.

“The violence earlier this week in Texas is horrific and tragic,” a spokesperson for Open Society Foundations told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We share the sentiments expressed in the Texas Organizing Project’s statement and support the decision to review its programs.”

Soros’ ties to criminal justice in Bexar County extend beyond funding the Texas Organizing Project. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez has received millions in support of his election campaigns from Soros, according to Fox News.

Soros has spent millions electing prosecutors across the country who have been accused of being soft on crime and allowing criminals to remain in communities, worsening public safety. Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in 2022 that he wouldn’t seek jail time for gun possession, certain assaults and some robberies.

The Texas Organizing Project, Tides, North Fund and Sixteen Thirty Fund did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

