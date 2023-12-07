Reporter stunned as Palestinian woman slams Hamas on live TV for stealing aid

Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

An elderly Palestinian woman accused terrorist group Hamas for stealing all of the aid meant for Gaza in an interview with Al-Jazeera, appearing to catch the reporter off guard.

The Al-Jazeera reporter put forward that aid is not entering Gaza, but the woman argued that was false and that Hamas steals everything that enters, according to subtitle translations of the interview posted by the Middle East Media Research Institute on Thursday. President Joe Biden announced in October that the United States would give $100 million in aid to the West Bank and Gaza days after Hamas took humanitarian supplies intended for Palestinian refugees, according to the Times of Israel.

TRENDING: If Trump is defeated, GOP will get even more despicable

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Elderly Palestinian Woman to Al-Jazeera Reporter Near a Khan Yunis Hospital: Hamas Takes All the Aid to Their Tunnels and Their Houses; They Can Shoot Me, I Am Not Afraid of Them #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/QEj9ahUfU8 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 7, 2023

“The situation is difficult,” the reporter stated. “No aid is coming in.”

Does Hamas steal aid meant for Palestinian civilians? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“All the aid goes to [the tunnels] underground,” the elderly woman responded. “It does not reach all the people … Hamas takes everything to their homes. They can take me, shoot me, or do whatever they want to me.”

The reporter then asserted that the circumstances seemed uncertain and appeared to suddenly terminate the interview.

Biden announced in November that the United States is surging the amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza to assist Palestinian civilians.

“Let me be clear, if Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people, and it will end,” Biden stated in October. “As a practical matter, it will stop the international community from being able to provide this aid.”

The U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) internal watchdog warned in a November alert that there is a significant threat of aid diversion to Hamas.

“USAID has identified this area as high-risk for potential diversion and misuse of U.S.-funded assistance,” the USAID Office of the Inspector General (OIG) stated.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!