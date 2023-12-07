Research reveals shortage of critical medicines on the rise

The medical profession around the globe has been focused over the last few flu seasons on COVID and its after-effects.

That includes those medicine manufacturers, some of whom profited by billions of dollars for their work producing those experimental COVID shots.

But that focus has come with a cost: that some medicines now are hard to find, delayed and worse, unavailable.

A report in the Daily Mail explains that shortages now are being noticed for meds used against blood cancers, pneumonia and even mental illness.

TRENDING: If Trump is defeated, GOP will get even more despicable

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The publication's investigation found that some patients are having to wait more than a year.

"One notable medicine in short supply is the antibiotic amoxicillin; used to treat bacterial infections, including the bacterial infection partly driving the so-called 'white lung' outbreak in Ohio and China," the report said.

Official figures obtained by the research found the number of medications in short supply was up 30% from 2021 to 2022, hitting a five-year high of 295.

Will the medicine shortage ease anytime soon? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (8 Votes) 96% (196 Votes)

It reported the American Cancer Society confirmed one patient in 10 "has been affected by shortages," and they've turned to substitutes or delayed treatment.

It reported the mother of a 9-year-old girl with leukemia was told to expect a 15-month wait for a $10 drug that would save the child's life, the report said. The mother found one dose available nationwide after calling hundreds of hospitals, and the treatment was successful.

The report noted most of those treatments in short supply are those most in demand, the generics that cost patients less.

But the problem now is getting attention, including a committee in the U.S. Senate which met this week to hear testimony about the depth and breadth of the troubles.

The Daily Mail noted Dr. Jason Westin, of a Lymphoma Clinical Research program in Houston, explained, "The absence of a generic and cheap drugs like fludarabine [used to treat blood cancer] literally can be the difference between life and death."

He warned often patients simply don't have time to wait, and described physicians making "impossible choices" on which patients to treat, as the cancers are life-threatening, but so are the shortages.

One issue is the patents on medicines, which the Biden administration moved against this week, claiming the right to confiscate those patents should the White House decided to do that.

Patents on older drugs have expired, meaning multiple companies compete to sell them, while newer drugs are locked into one production line, the report said.

Another problem is the supply chain through which medicines are assembled and delivered to consumers. The report warned 95% of key materials in U.S. medicines used in emergency care come from China and India.

The report noted the Food and Drug Administration told the publication it recognizes that there are drug shortages and continues to "strengthen the supply chain."

"We remain committed to partnering across government, academia, and industry to strengthen and diversify the supply chain, further address drug shortages and ensure Americans continue to have access to drugs that are of high quality, safe and effective," the agency said.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!