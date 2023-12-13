Revealed: No whites allowed at mayor's holiday party

The scandalous plans by the prominent Democrat mayor of Boston to have a "no-whites" holiday event has been revealed.

Commentator Todd Starnes wrote about the situation that was created by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who, he reported, "had wanted the party to be exclusively for "electeds of color."

That, the report explained, meant only "non-white lawmakers."

The scheme was uncovered when Wu's office, apparently by mistake, sent the "exclusive invitation" to a long list of recipients.

An apology followed shortly later.

It was Wu staff member Denise DosSantos who was on the hook, explaining, "I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow. I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused."

Starnes cited the reaction from Frank Baker, who is a council member and white, who described the invitation as divisive.

"But the story is not that white people were banned from attending a holiday party. The real story is the reaction among non-white lawmakers. They say there’s nothing to apologize for," Starnes wondered.

In fact, the Boston Herald quoted council member Tania Fernandes Anderson as saying such divided events are commendable.

"Your email should not offend anyone and there is absolutely no confusion," she claimed. "Just like there are groups that meet based on shared interests or cultural backgrounds, it’s completely natural for elected officials of color to gather for a holiday celebration."

She claimed the racist agenda was nothing more than being "about creating spaces for like-minded individuals to connect and support each other."

The Daily Mail reported Wu's agenda "sparked outrage."

The original blunder stated, to council members, six of color and seven white, "On behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, I cordially invite you and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 13th at 5:30pm at the Parkman House, 33 Beacon Street."

It was signed by DosSantos.

Former five-term city council member Michael McCormack told the Mail, "It's not something that anyone in the mayor's office should be proud of."

