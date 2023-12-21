A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy, citing liabilities of up to $500 million

His Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition lists between $1 million and $10 million in assets

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:10pm
Rudy Giuliani

(JUST THE NEWS) – Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy Thursday in New York, citing that he has up to $500 million in liabilities, according to a new court filing that comes after he was ordered to pay $148 million in the defamation case filed by Georgia election workers.

His Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition lists between $1 million and $10 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities, according to the court filing.

