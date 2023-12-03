A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Rumble joins Musk in suing speech police for driving away advertisers

'It's less about revenge and more about specific deterrence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2023 at 5:22pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JUST THE NEWS) – Tech billionaire Peter Thiel drove Gawker into bankruptcy by funding an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against the tabloid news site by Terry Bollea, known as former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose sex tape Gawker published.

Gawker's defenders alleged Thiel's involvement was "payback" for having outed him as gay several years before.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"It’s less about revenge and more about specific deterrence,” he said in 2016 in his first interview after his identity was revealed. “I saw Gawker pioneer a unique and incredibly damaging way of getting attention by bullying people even when there was no connection with the public interest.”

TRENDING: What IS science?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







60% of Americans report their income does not keep up with inflation
Rumble joins Musk in suing speech police for driving away advertisers
EV plugin costs about to be supercharged
What's next for laser fusion breakthrough? Experiment created 'a tiny sun on Earth'
Number of kids put on puberty blockers DOUBLES despite NHS promising to stop
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×