Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Russian textbook now admits Trump lost because of 'obvious electoral fraud'

Singles out 'the Democratic Party' for fault

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 10:39am
President Donald J. Trump greets guests on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Nevada. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Gateway Pundit.]

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

A new Russian history book for 11th grade students claims former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election “as a result of obvious electoral fraud by the Democratic Party.”

Even the Kremlin knows the 2020 elections were stolen!

Via the UK Times correspondent Marc Bennetts.

Is Russia admitting the truth about the 2020 election?

Newsweek reported:

Images from the history book, which is reportedly used by students in the 11th (graduating) grade, have circulated on social media in recent days. Marc Bennetts, foreign correspondent for The Times (U.K.), posted a page from the book on Monday onto his X (formerly Twitter) account, translating that the book said Trump lost the election “as a result of obvious electoral fraud by the Democratic Party.”

Trump and some of his allies are facing criminal charges, accused of attempting to interfere with the results of the 2020 election that President Joe Biden handily won, and Trump’s claims of the election being rigged against him have been widely debunked in courts of law and elsewhere.

Apparently, the Kremlin is more honest than our own Pravda media.

A recent poll conducted by The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports “found one-in-five voters who cast mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election admit to participating in at least one kind of voter fraud.”

As The Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo wrote earlier this month -Keep in mind that 43% of 2020 voters cast ballots by mail. There were approximately 155M ballots cast in the 2020 Presidential Election. 43% of that would mean over 66M voted by mail. “One in five” of 66M would amount to potentially over 13.33M ballots that were illegally cast. But 2020 was “the safest and most secure election in history.”

That’s a lot of voters admitting to cheating.

It is no coincidence that the legacy media ignored this shocking report!

