Saudi journalist blasts Hamas leaders for living in luxury, sending people to die

A new diatribe from a Saudi journalist has excoriated the leaders of Hamas for living in luxury while sending their people to die.

The blast from journalist Musa'ad Al-Thobaiti explains that's what Islamic leaders appeared to be fond of doing.

It's a report from the Middle East Media Research Institute that explained the writings are from Al-Thobaiti in the Saudi daily Okaz.

The punishing article was headlined, "They Hide in Their Tunnels and Sell Out Their People For a Paltry Price."

The author "condemned the fighters of the Hamas military wing, who hide in tunnels in Gaza, as well as Hamas' leaders abroad, who stay in luxury hotels, saying that they all forsake their people instead of fighting Israel."

He pointed out that they "resemble numerous other leaders of terrorist organizations, such as al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden and the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who hid in tunnels or in fortified houses with the members of their family while leaving their supporters alone in the fray."

He charged that "the Islamic nation" is being "deceived by 'a gang of cowards and traders in blood' who sell their people illusions and bring them nothing but death and destruction."

Al-Thobaiti wrote, "Before America's invasion of Afghanistan, [the late al-Qaida founder Osama] bin Laden, fearing for his life, used to hide in the caves of Tora Bora. He chose fortified caves for himself, his children and his wives, and for the elite [of his organization], so they could save their lives, while leaving his followers [to face] the American missiles. After [the Americans] invaded [Afghanistan], he arranged a fortified house for himself in Pakistan…, and sufficed with prompting and goading the simple folk to wage terror, while he himself lived peacefully with his four wives, one of which was a minor he had brought to pleasure him while he oversaw [the terror activity] from his Pakistan home."

He documented similar behavior by the late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, al-Baghdadi and Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah.

"Hamas leaders, along with their children, live in luxury in five-star hotels [in Qatar], and have immeasurable wealth, and at the same time give high-flown speeches about resistance. As for [Hamas] fighters, after bringing death and destruction upon the Gazans, they hid themselves in tunnels and left the Gazans to face their fate [alone], exposed to the cruelest Israeli weapons and to a merciless army," he complained.

"Sadly, these are the people whom the [Islamic] nation praises. A group of cowards and traders in blood, who are the root of the disaster of this region. A genuine, brave and devoted commander stands with his followers and leads them. These guys are interested [only] in the vanities of this world," he warned.

