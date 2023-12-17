'Scarred': Court restores girls' claims of injury from boys in athletics

A legal fight brought on behalf of four female athletes who lost out on "honors and opportunities" because of male athletes competing in women's events has been restored by the full U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

It is the ADF that is representing Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Ashley Nicoletti, who lost in various events and competitions in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference after officials in the sports organization allowed males to compete in girls' events.

"Selina, Chelsea, Alanna, and Ashley—like all female athletes—deserve access to fair competition. The CIAC’s policy degraded each of their accomplishments and scarred their athletic records, irreparably harming each female athlete’s interest in accurate recognition of her athletic achievements," explained Roger Brooks, an ADF spokesman.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Muslim family accused of brutally beating son for converting to Christianity

"The en banc 2nd Circuit was right to allow these brave women to make their case under Title IX and set the record straight. This is imperative not only for the women who have been deprived of medals, potential scholarships, and other athletic opportunities, but for all female athletes across the country."

The decision allows the lawsuit titled Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools to be returned to federal district court and proceed there.

The ADF noted there, "the female athletes will seek a merits ruling in favor of fairness and equal opportunities for female athletes under Title IX."

The origins of the problem began in 2017 when two males started competing in girls high school track events in the state. Officials allowed them to do so.

Should America completely kick biological males out of female sports? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Their muscular superiority allowed them to deprive girl athletes of "more than 85 opportunities to advance to the next level of competition and took 15 women’s state track championship titles."

The males set multiple records for "girls" events.

"Four of those championship titles were earned by ADF client Chelsea Mitchell. Four times she was the fastest female in a women’s state championship race, and four times she watched that title, honor, and recognition go to a male athlete instead," the legal team explained.

A coalition of athletes, Olympians, coaches, sports officials, 23 states, and several athletic and advocacy organizations rallied in support of the female athletes and their rights under Title IX by filing 12 friend-of-the-court briefs with the 2nd Circuit.

The 2nd Circuit bench, all 15 judges, were unanimous in determining that, "Plaintiffs have plausibly stated an injury in fact."

Also, they ruled, "the alleged denial of equal athletic opportunity and concomitant loss of publicly recognized titles and placements during track and field competitions in which they participated against and finished behind" two males identifying as females. The court further concluded "that the alleged injury is plausibly redressable by monetary and injunctive relief."

The court fight actually is just one of a multitude of cases that have erupted as result of the transgender ideology being adopted by school and conference officials across the country, a movement that is aligned with Joe Biden's agenda in the White House.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!