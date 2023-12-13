School board urges Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign in GOP sex scandal

(MIAMI HERALD) -- The Sarasota County School Board formally called on Bridget Ziegler to resign on Tuesday as she grapples with the fallout of an ongoing sex scandal involving her and her husband, Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler.

In a 4-to-1 vote, the school board signed off on a resolution requesting that Bridget Ziegler voluntarily step down from the post that she’s held for nearly a decade. Board Chairwoman Karen Rose, who has long been aligned politically with Ziegler, called the Tuesday vote. Ziegler was the only member to oppose the measure.

The resolution is non-binding – as Ziegler was quick to note on Tuesday – meaning the board cannot force her from her position.

