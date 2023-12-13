A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School board urges Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign in GOP sex scandal

Republican power couple had made plans to have sex with another woman

Published December 13, 2023 at 9:05am
Published December 13, 2023 at 9:05am
Moms for Liberty co-founder and Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler (Video screenshot)

Moms for Liberty co-founder and Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler (Video screenshot)

(MIAMI HERALD) -- The Sarasota County School Board formally called on Bridget Ziegler to resign on Tuesday as she grapples with the fallout of an ongoing sex scandal involving her and her husband, Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler.

In a 4-to-1 vote, the school board signed off on a resolution requesting that Bridget Ziegler voluntarily step down from the post that she’s held for nearly a decade. Board Chairwoman Karen Rose, who has long been aligned politically with Ziegler, called the Tuesday vote. Ziegler was the only member to oppose the measure.

The resolution is non-binding – as Ziegler was quick to note on Tuesday – meaning the board cannot force her from her position.

Read the full story ›

