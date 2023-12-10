School goes ballistic when teachers take stand for REAL women

A court has been asked to determine that a California school district is in contempt of court for refusing to reinstate several whistleblower teachers – which it has failed to do despite a court determination it was violating their constitutional rights.

The report comes from the Thomas More Society, which is fighting on behalf of the teachers.

The school involved is the Escondido Union School District and Rincon Middle School.

Officials there have refused to allow teachers Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West to safely return to work.

TRENDING: Raison d'être

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It was six months ago they were placed on administrative leave and two months ago a federal court held that the district was violating their rights, the report said.

Paul Jonna, counsel for the organization, explained, "Within a week of resolving the first administrative complaint against Lori, EUSD said that a new complaint had been filed, that it had to investigate. The school district can investigate all it wants, but it cannot use frivolous, serial complaints as an end-run around the court’s order."

Further, Jonna added, "Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West have been vilified, harassed and targeted since they spoke up for the rights of parents, students, and teachers—like themselves. Rather than protecting their employees, EUSD has done nothing to ensure their safety and has turned a blind eye to the threats and discrimination targeting them."

Will America as a whole ever stop the woke insanity? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 58% (34 Votes) 42% (25 Votes)

He said, "With the lack of any good faith action of the part of Escondido Union School District, but rather, an exhibition of lack of compliance with court orders, Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West have no recourse but to turn to the court issuing those orders to request that these school district officials be called to account for ignoring them."

It was Judge Roger Benitez in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California that issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the teachers, ordering the school to "restrain any governmental employee or entity from taking any adverse employment actions thereupon against Plaintiffs Mirabelli or West, until further Order of this Court."

Jonna said the expectation was that the school would return the teachers to the classroom.

"In issuing the injunction, the court recognized that being precluded from doing your job is 'irreparable harm'—harm that can never be undone. But the district has refused to bring them back into the classroom," he said.

They got into trouble with administrators for being on the wrong side of Joe Biden's promotion of transgenderism.

Specifically, they raised concerns about a district demand for them to hide students' gender dysphoria situations from parents.

The teachers now are suing the school, district and state officials for violating the Constitution's Free Speech and Free Exercise Clauses.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!