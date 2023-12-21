A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyWND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Self-checkout kiosks at 4,500 Walmarts now offer 'buy now, pay later' loans for basic items

Critics say it preys on those with credit card debt, depleted savings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – "Buy now, pay later" (BNPL) loans surged in popularity during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in late November. As Christmas is less than a week away, Walmart shoppers have been greeted with a new BNPL payment at the checkout line. The increased use of BNPL is incredibly problematic for consumers with insurmountable credit card debt and depleted savings.

Affirm Holdings announced Tuesday that its BNPL service has been expanded to self-checkout kiosks at 4,500 Walmart stores nationwide. Customers can purchase electronics, apparel, toys, and many more items (except groceries) by spreading payments out from three months to 24 months.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Recent Affirm research revealed that more than half of Americans (54%) are looking for retailers to offer a buy now, pay later option at checkout. Moreover, we've found that 76% of consumers would either delay or not make a purchase without Affirm," said Pat Suh, Affirm's SVP of Revenue.

TRENDING: Donald Trump's 'country party' roots

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chinese migrant who crossed Southern border illegally convicted for child-porn possession
Illegal migrant encounters at Southern border surpass 547,000 in less than 3 months!
Self-checkout kiosks at 4,500 Walmarts now offer 'buy now, pay later' loans for basic items
Dem lawmakers want to earmark $1 million for activists to build 'environment justice' center
Dem senators earmark $1 million for LGBT center
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×