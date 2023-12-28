A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Seminary marks 200th anniversary by scrubbing names linked to slavery

Christian institution also pays reparations to descendants of slaves

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:22pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The Virginia Theological Seminary renamed six of its buildings this fall in what its leaders say is an effort to address the Episcopal institution’s “legacies of slavery and racism.”

The move by the seminary, which celebrated its 200th anniversary this year, comes as part of a larger effort to ensure the campus “welcomes all,” according to its website.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Along with renaming buildings, the Christian institution’s leaders also have removed portraits of slave owners and established an endowment to make reparations to the descendants of slaves who worked to construct the Alexandria seminary.

TRENDING: Shakespeare's Christmas

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Demolition begins on house where 4 students were stabbed to death
American Medical Association restricts 2 scholarships on basis of race
Hobby Lobby gives 'glory to the newborn King' in nationwide Christmas ad
Seminary marks 200th anniversary by scrubbing names linked to slavery
Most American Christians say Bible doesn't influence their views on Israel
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×