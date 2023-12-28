Seminary marks 200th anniversary by scrubbing names linked to slavery

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The Virginia Theological Seminary renamed six of its buildings this fall in what its leaders say is an effort to address the Episcopal institution’s “legacies of slavery and racism.”

The move by the seminary, which celebrated its 200th anniversary this year, comes as part of a larger effort to ensure the campus “welcomes all,” according to its website.

Along with renaming buildings, the Christian institution’s leaders also have removed portraits of slave owners and established an endowment to make reparations to the descendants of slaves who worked to construct the Alexandria seminary.

