The sobering reality of how alcohol wreaks havoc on your digestive system

(FOX NEWS) – Heading into the party season, partaking of too many holiday spirits can leave you with an unwelcome hangover — and can also wreak havoc on your gut health.

"In addition to being a significant contributor to weight gain due to high-calorie density, alcohol can also reduce our ability to fight infections and increase the risk of developing diseases, food intolerances and sensitivities — all as a result of poor gut health," said Dr. Gill Hart, biochemist and scientific director at U.K.-based YorkTest, a health and wellness company that provides lab tests for food sensitivities and allergies.

"Gut health" refers to the health of your entire gastrointestinal tract, including all the bacteria within your digestive system.

