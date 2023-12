(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose Monday as the market maintained the momentum seen during its seven-week winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, gaining just 0.86 points, or 0.00%, to 37,306.02. The S&P 500 climbed 0.45% to 4,740.56. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.61% to 14,904.81.

The S&P 500 is now 1.2% away from its all-time closing high at 4,796.56 that was reached in January 2022.

Read the full story ›