Special treatment for SOME races in schools resurrected in court

A lawsuit challenging a teachers' contract in a Minnesota school district that provides special privileges and protections for members of SOME races, but not others, has been resurrected.

A district court earlier attempted to kill the dispute raised by Judicial Watch, but the organization now is reporting that a state Court of Appeals ruling means the controversy will be heard.

The government watchdog organization had filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Minneapolis taxpayer "over a teachers' contract that provides discriminatory job protections to certain racial minorities."

It now will proceed, the organization said, after the appeals judges blocked an attempt by a Hennepin County district judge to get rid of the dispute without hearing evidence.

TRENDING: Newsom surrenders to the mob, pulls plug on Christmas

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned the lower court’s decision, ruling that Judicial Watch’s client does have standing as a taxpayer who helps fund Minneapolis Public Schools through property taxes and her claims are ripe because the lawsuit alleges an actual future controversy using public funds," the report said.

The case against the Minneapolis scheme came after it provided special privileges for minorities not given to others, in violation of the Equal Protection Guarantee of the Minnesota Constitution.

The racism was instituted formally after a 2022 teachers' strike.

Are white Americans actually the biggest victims of discrimination today? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (14 Votes) 7% (1 Votes)

But it's being challenged because, "the contract provides preferences, protections, and privileges for MPS teachers of certain races and ethnicities under a section entitled 'ARTICLE 15. PROTECTIONS FOR EDUCATORS OF COLOR.' There is no similar provision covering educators who are not 'of color.'"

The report said it exempts "teachers of color" from the district's "seniority-based layoffs and reassignments."

It means a senior teacher who is not of the right race would be laid off while a junior teacher who is of the right race would be kept on staff during layoffs.

The report noted, "Upon information and belief, prior to the contract, teachers were laid off or reassigned in order of seniority, with the least senior teachers laid off or reassigned first, without regard to race or ethnicity. Similarly, teachers were reinstated in order of seniority, with the more senior teachers reinstated first, without regard to race or ethnicity."

But the state constitution requires, "no member of this state shall be disenfranchised or deprived of any of the rights or privileges secured to any citizen thereof, unless by the law of the land or the judgment of his peers."

The case now returns to the district court, and seeks a judicial determination that actions taken under the racist policy are illegal.

"This is a big court victory for taxpayers who are outraged that Minneapolis’ school system would engage in blatant racial discrimination in employing teachers," stated Judicial Watch chief Tom Fitton. "Judicial Watch will move with all due speed to gather evidence in discovery. This lawsuit aims to shut down this extreme leftist attack on the bedrock constitutional principle that no one can be denied equal treatment under the law on account of race."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!