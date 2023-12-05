'Spotless' Christian teacher fired for spilling school's dark secret

A school in Ludlow, Massachusetts, now is facing a $10 million lawsuit brought by a teacher who was fired for talking with parents about their child, actions that school officials wildly claimed was "conduct unbecoming a teacher."

It is the organization Mass Resistance that has the latest report on the war by the school against traditional ideas and morals.

"Bonnie Manchester had a spotless record in 23 years as a teacher at Baird Middle School. She laid it all on the line when she saw what was now happening to vulnerable children," the organization reported. "Bonnie Manchester is a Christian middle school teacher who was fired from her job in 2021. Her 'crime' was informing a father and mother that school officials were referring to their daughter as a boy and keeping it secret from them."

The situation is becoming more and more common these days as Joe Biden's agenda to push the transgender ideology on Americans becomes more and more aggressive. He's often used the bureaucracy to create "rules" requiring such indoctrination for schools and others.

The Mass Resistance report said Manchester's $10 million lawsuit is against the town, the town's school committee and multiple school employees "who were part of the effort to fire her," including the former and current superintendents, former Baird Middle School principal, former counselor and former librarian, a transgender who is accused in the filing of pushing that ideology onto children.

The parents of the child involved earlier had filed a lawsuit against the school, which already is at the appellate level.

Mass Resistance explained it has monitored that school situation for a long time.

"The sexualization of middle school children in the Ludlow schools goes back nearly a decade. Objections from parents and school staff were rejected or dismissed. The 65-page lawsuit filing describes in detail how the 'transgender' middle school librarian (a woman who dressed as a man) allegedly began grooming children with graphic sexual, homosexual, and transgender-themed books and other inappropriate material starting in 2014. The books were not only given to children directly in special 'individual reading time' sessions, but also brought into the classrooms," the report said.

According to the filing when parents complained school managers refused to act, even demeaning the parents.

Manchester was shocked that school officials were delivering explicit sexual content to children and was subjected to "harassment and intimidation" because of her objections, the report said.

Even worse, "The lawsuit describes how the school counselor and others maliciously coached troubled children to take on 'transgender' identities with opposite-sex names and pronouns," the report said.

In the specific case involving the young girl, the parents had instructed the school managers not to have any private conversations as she was already in counseling.

They ignored the request, the filing charges, and "secretly persuaded the daughter that she was really 'transgender' and encouraged her to use a male name and 'pronouns,'" the report notes.

Incidentally, the report explains the lawsuit explains the counselor had few, if any, professional qualifications in child psychiatry and child development.

Then the school used deception, instructing school officials to call the girl "he" in school, but "she" when talking with her parents.

Manchester, who previously had been asked by the girl's parents to help her with various school projects, was sent the school's instructions to deceive the parents, and told the father.

The school retaliated, the lawsuit charges, by claiming that what was contained in an email sent to the school in general was "confidential" and dismissed Manchester.

The lawsuit notes that Manchester didn't violate any school board-approved policy, any ordinance or any education standard, any state law or regulation.

And, in fact, the parents had previously asked Manchester to talk to them about their daughter.

And, the report notes, "Moreover, the school had always encouraged communications between teachers, students, and their families. In fact, since 2013 the school had made communication with parents and families an important criterion of the teacher’s biennial performance evaluations. In the past when Bonnie informed parents on other issues, she was given accolades."

WND reported when the firing occurred that "B.F.," the daughter, was coached by the school to be transgender.

A commentary at PJMedia described the situation as a "groomer school" where officials coached children into transgender ideologies while hiding their actions from parents.

