Who stabbed Derek Chauvin and why?

Having long ago decided to ignore all inconvenient news, the major media yielded serious coverage of the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin to the intrepid independent investigator Maryam Henein.

As Henein reports, the man who stabbed Chauvin 22 times on "Black Friday" in an Arizona prison is a 52-year-old con named John Turscak. Don't let the name fool you.

The half-Croatian Turscak is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed while leading a Los Angeles faction of the Mexican Mafia in the 1990s.

As even the major media acknowledge, Turscak was an FBI informant. The intel he provided federal investigators led to the indictments of 40 or so of his former colleagues.

As Henein reports, the FBI recruited Turscak upon his release from California's Pelican Bay State Prison in 1999. "The FBI will pay TURSCAK as part of his cooperation up to a total of $2,000 a month," reads the FBI contract.

According to court documents, "The Defendant had informed his 'FBI handlers' of the crimes he 'had to commit' before he committed them, but that, although the FBI knew in advance that Defendant was going to commit these crimes, the government never did anything to stop him."

Although he was expecting to receive a relatively light sentence for his cooperation, the feds charged Turscak to the max, sentencing him to 30 years.

In its scant coverage of the stabbing, the New York Times is quick to remind its readers, "Mr. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is white, murdered Mr. Floyd, who is Black, during an arrest on a South Minneapolis street corner in May 2020."

Although race had nothing to do with Floyd's death, nor for that matter did Chauvin's restraint of Floyd, the Times puts race front and center in its coverage, capitalizing the "B" in Black and lowercasing the "w" in white.

Not surprisingly, the Times has not seen fit to cover the potentially game-changing new documentary on the Chauvin case, "The Fall of Minneapolis." According to Liz Collin, producer of the film, not even the local Minnesota media will review the film or discuss its findings.

To the degree that establishment organs have paid attention to the film it is to scold those who praise it. As a case in point, the Poynter Institute's Politifact attacked Megyn Kelly for describing the police bodycam footage as "new."

As Politifact points out, the Minnesota State Attorney's office released the footage two-and-a-half months after Floyd's death in May 2020. What Politifact did not say was that this unconscionable delay allowed the prosecution and the media to set their own false narrative about the event in stone.

Nor did the major media, if they showed it at all, attempt to put the bodycam footage in any kind of honest context. That was left to Collin and before her Henein in her 2023 film, "The Real Timeline."

The most powerful revelation in the Collin film involved not the bodycam footage but the technique Chauvin and his fellow officers used to restrain Floyd.

As the "Fall of Minneapolis" showed, this very maneuver was graphically featured in the MPD's official training handbook. On camera, several officers confirmed that they had been trained on that very technique.

The film also showed then-Police Chief Medaria Arradondo lying about its use during Chauvin's trial. Chauvin attorney Gregory Erickson addressed this issue with Henein in a recent call.

"According to the information coming out of the civil suits surrounding the Hennepin attorney's office, it appears that there has been perjury testimony of the former police chief Medaria Arradondo who retired in December 2021," Erickson told Henein.

"In fact, multiple officers are coming out and saying that when they said they weren't trained in this Maximum Restraining Technique, that was an outright lie."

On the up side, Chauvin has been released from the hospital. On the down side, he has been returned to prison. Thanks to the race-baiting reporting of the Times and the other media, the target on his back has only grown larger.

With only three years left to go before his release, the question remains as to who or what prompted Turscak to attack Chauvin.

According to the document Turscak signed with the FBI, the agreement between the Bureau and him "shall continue as long as the FBI deems that TURSCAK's services are required."

Given the rush of narrative-eroding information released in the month before the stabbing, one has to wonder whether someone in power thought it a useful time to require "TURSCAK's services."

