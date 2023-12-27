Startling campaign condemns Jewish presence in popular California city

Using a slogan that is a knock-off of terror group Hamas' "From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free," which calls for the elimination of Israel and Jews there, a campaign has been launched in an alternative publication in San Diego demanding that same "freedom" there.

The Hamas slogan references the territory from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel.

The San Diego slogan states, "From the freeway to the sea, all La Jolla must be free," referencing the Pacific Ocean.

It is in the San Diego Reader that Walter Mencken is listed as author of "The Al-Alloj Intifada."

TRENDING: The case for Christmas, Part 2

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He quotes Amir Asham, of the University of California-San Diego's "Students for Palestinian Promotion," who said, "For much of its history, there were no Jews in La Jolla. This is a well documented fact."

He is quoted explaining that realtors who were approached by Jewish settlers "would call the Real Estate Broker’s Association, which would see to it that the settlers were told that no properties were available."

But then, the commentary charged, the brokers were convinced, by Roger Revelle, to break their agreement to red-line Jews in order to get a branch of the UC university system.

Is anti-Semitism a big problem in the U.S. today? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"'You can't have a university without having Jewish professors,' he told them. And they yielded," the commentary said.

It continued that now, knowing "better," "we know that it is not only possible to have a university without Zionist oppressors — it is necessary."

The commentary then deteriorates into a discussion of "poop swastikas" in campus bathrooms and more.

"Who famously claims victim status even as they hold a community hostage, telling them they cannot have a university unless they accept colonization? The answer is clear, as is the solution," the rant continues.

Such anti-Semitism has exploded across the country and around the world since Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and butchered some 1,400 civilians, including burning whole families alive and murdering babies by beheadings.

Israel since has launched a military effort to eliminate the terror threat from Hamas, based in Gaza, and officials have promised they will not stop until it is gone.

Responding to that, the United Nations and other groups have told Israel to hold off on its tactics to allow for "humanitarian" aid, which often is used to resupply Hamas' terror forces.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!