State Supreme Court: Trump cannot appear on 2024 ballot

Slammed as 'a completely flawed decision, and we will swiftly file an appeal'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:25pm
A 2020 presidential ballot featuring President Donald J. Trump against Joe Biden (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(POLITICO) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday threw former President Donald Trump off the state’s 2024 presidential ballot, ruling that Trump is disqualified by the Constitution from serving as president again because he stoked an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 4-3 ruling, which rests on an interpretation of the 14th Amendment, will almost certainly force the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve whether Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican nomination, is eligible to hold future public office.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the Colorado majority opinion reads. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

WND News Services
×