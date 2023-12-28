State's claim to Trump about 'no fraud' in election hit with facts

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Gateway Pundit.]

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

In late December 2020, President Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to look at some of the items that were uncovered by his auditor.

There was plenty of evidence for a competent auditor or any man of integrity to know that the election was uncertifiable.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger’s office secretly recorded the phone call with President Trump, then lied about its contents later when they leaked it to the far-left Washington Post.

Raffensperger’s office ran to the Washington Post and leaked a fraudulent transcript of the call.

After they were caught lying to the American public, The Washington Post outed Jordan Fuchs as their anonymous source for the garbage hit piece.

Fuchs provided the WaPo with a fraudulent Trump quote that the paper ran in an anti-Trump hit piece on January 9th.

They planned this to do the most damage to President Trump before the sham impeachment trial in the US Senate.

Georgia Chairman of the Republican Party David Shafer later revealed that Raffensperger and Fuchs lied to the Washington Post about Trump, demanding that they “find the fraud.”

Then, after they leaked their version of the story to the Washington Post, they deleted the audio of the call.

The audio file was later found in the laptop’s “trash” folder.

From the Washington Post:

Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.” A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.

This shows who Trump was dealing with in Georgia!

But that is not all.

That was NOT the only lie made by Brad Raffensperger related to that infamous phone call.

Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote published their report titled “The Aftermath” in August on the organization’s broader work in Georgia before, during, and after the 2020 presidential election.

The Aftermath report was published on August 21, 2023.

The Aftermath focused on the impact the dirty voter rolls had on the 2020 Georgia presidential election. Following the report, Democrat hitman Marc Elias filed a lawsuit against True the Vote for their efforts to clean up the voter rolls in Georgia. The Biden DOJ recently joined the Elias case against True the Vote.

**Please donate to True the Vote to support their outstanding work.

The Aftermath report confirmed that Brad Raffensperger lied to President Trump about the 2020 election in Georgia in that infamous phone call.

Raffensperger told President Trump that the election in Georgia was clean when he knew, in fact, that this was not the case.

Catherine Engelbrecht proved this later when she released a legal affidavit on her meeting with Raffensperger in early December 2020.

Catherine noted that she told Raffensperger in December 2020 that there were 67,284 votes cast that should likely not have been counted because the voters’ registrations were ineligible based on permanent change of residency.

But Brad Raffensperger lied to President Trump about fraudulent voter registrations on that Jan. 2nd call. Raffensperger said everything was fine when he knew otherwise!

From Catherine’s affidavit:

On that call, President Trump asked about inaccurate voter records. Both Secretary Raffensperger and General Counsel Ryan Germany stated that they had fully evaluated the various claims of election irregularities and said without qualification there was no evidence to support them, including no problems with the voting records. This statement was knowingly false. Both men were well-aware of that falsity at the time. Sec of State Brad Raffensperger knew Georgia’s voter rolls had not been cleaned in approx two years. This would naturally cause skyrocketing errors of over 20% ineligible records across the state, based on residency alone. In mid-December 2020, well after the General Election had been certified by Raffensperger, and in advance of True the Vote’s preparation of 364,000 voter record challenges based on ineligible residency, Catherine Engelbrecht met with Raffensperger to discuss the challenges citizens would soon be filing. His comment? ‘That seems about right. The GOP should have been doing this all along.” He knew the rolls were inaccurate. What was his excuse for not maintaining them? In 2019, Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight filed a lawsuit against the state to prevent voter roll maintenance, arguing that roll cleaning was erroneous and racially biased. The State went on to win the lawsuit in 2021, but during the period from 2019 to 2021 Raffensperger acquiesced to Abrams. Mail ballots, drop boxes, no ID requirements, no monitoring, all catalyzed by inaccurate voter records. What actions were taken in 2020 to prevent illegal votes from being cast? Were any eligibility checks done before Georgia’s vote count was certified? When Raffensperger asserted to President Trump that there was no election fraud, what was he basing that assertion on? If he didn’t know of the stats listed above, then he wasn’t doing his job. If he did know, then he was complicit. In either case, his assertion was untrue. If the election had been lawfully conducted, votes from all ineligible voter records should have been challenged, with votes cast provisionally, only to be counted if proof of eligible residency could be provided. Georgia’s lack of voter roll maintenance, together with rules that lowered identification standards for mail-in and inactive records, created an expressway for fraud. Make no mistake, this is not the only problem with our elections, but inaccurate voter rolls are where election fraud begins.

Catherine and True the Vote published her affidavit that confirms Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lied to President Trump during their phone call on Jan. 2, 2021.

Here are the numbers of ineligible votes from the 2020 election via True the Vote’s Aftermath Report.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger knew about these illegitimate numbers in December 2020 but lied to President Trump anyway – insisting the election in Georgia was clean! Raffensperger knew this was not true when he spoke to President Trump in early January 2021.

