Stocks close higher for a 4th day, S&P 500 touches highest level since January 2022

'The consensus mindset seems eager for a buyable pullback'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:37pm
(Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks climbed for a fourth session on Tuesday as Wall Street parsed through another round of inflation data in search for clues on when the Federal Reserve could start easing monetary policy.

The S&P 500 added 0.46% to close at 4,643.70, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 173.01 points, or 0.48%, to 36,577.94. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.70% to 14,533.40.

All three major indexes touched new intraday 52-week highs on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 hitting its highest intraday level since January 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and Dow touched their highest intraday levels since April and January of last year, respectively.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







