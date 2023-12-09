Strip clubs, girlfriends, porn: How Hunter spent his money instead of paying taxes

Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

A recent indictment of Hunter Biden reveals that he took business tax deductions on personal expenditures.

Hunter Biden allegedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on payments to women, strip clubs, a sex club membership and pornographic websites, the indictment reads.

Among the biggest expenditures Hunter Biden made was “Payments – Various Women,” totaling $683,212 spent between 2016 and 2019.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, took tax deductions for membership fees in a “sex club,” payments to women with whom he had sexual relationships and on pornographic websites, according to a federal indictment issued on Thursday for his conduct.

Hunter Biden has been charged with nine felony counts of tax evasion, tax fraud and failure to file taxes in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, relating to over $1.4 million of taxes that he allegedly owed to the federal government but did not pay. Instead of paying taxes, Hunter Biden allegedly used the money, exceeding $4.9 million over four years, for various personal expenditures.

Apart from cash withdrawals of the money, the biggest expenditure Hunter Biden allegedly made was “Payments – Various Women,” totaling $683,212 spent between 2016 and 2019. Many of these women were allegedly individuals with whom Hunter Biden had a sexual relationship, according to testimony from a whistleblower before the House Ways and Means Committee in June.

Indictment of Robert Hunter Biden – December 7, 2023 by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

Hunter Biden’s sexual relationships with various women have been documented in extensive pornographic imagery leaked from his discarded laptop, which was recovered from a Delaware-based computer repair shop in 2020. The laptop’s data included emails to his business associates, which have formed the basis of a separate investigation of his father’s potential involvement in his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden was married to Kathleen Buhle from 1993 until 2017. The alleged payments dramatically increased after their divorce, which was finalized in 2017, to $138,837 that year up from just $4,400 in 2016.

“Adult entertainment” accounted for $188,960 of Hunter Biden’s spending during the period, according to the indictment. This allegedly included $10,000 to a sex club.

Hunter Biden also spent $309,277 on “Tuition/Education/Extracurriculars,” coinciding with the period that his daughter, Naomi Biden, was enrolled in law school at Columbia University. The whistleblower testified that Hunter Biden sought to deduct a portion of Naomi’s law school tuition from his tax burden.

Hunter Biden also spent $397,530 on clothes and personal accessories — including at “high-end” clothing stores, such as Rag & Bone — and $237,496 on “Health, Beauty, Pharmacy,” according to the indictment. The indictment states that he paid the healthcare and health insurance expenses of three women with whom he had sexual relationships, though it does not specify whether these are included in the “Health, Beauty, Pharmacy” expenditures or “Insurance” expenditures, with the latter amounting to $203,815 over four years.

The indictment alleges that Hunter Biden used a business line of credit to pay at least $27,316 to an unspecified pornography website, with subsequent payments from his business bank accounts. It also indicates that he spent money at strip clubs, one of which was “M Street Management” in Washington, D.C., and included a $1,500 payment to one exotic dancer via “Venmo,” which he described on his tax returns as “artwork.”

Hunter Biden also spent just $71,869 on rehabilitation services for his drug and alcohol addictions, according to the indictment.

Hunter Biden had previously pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of failure to pay income tax issued on Jul. 20, though his plea was withdrawn amid criticism of the deal’s alleged leniency, and after a dispute between the parties on whether it would encompass future charges. He was separately indicted on federal firearm charges on Sept. 14, to which he pled not guilty.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

