'Structural rot': State yanks investments from super-woke Disney

Disney recently confessed that its pro-woke social agenda and ideologies have cost the company and as a publicly held corporation, its investors.

The company has been on a screed for several years now to promote the LGBT ideology, fight conservative moves to protect children in schools and demand special privileges from the state of Florida, where it has large properties.

It has needed, recently, to discount children's tickets at Disneyland and Disney World because of the fallout and attendance is down.

In fact, in an SEC report, the company conceded, "We face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products.

TRENDING: A net zero disaster and wind-power scam

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The success of our businesses depends on our ability to consistently create compelling content. Generally, our revenues and profitability are adversely impacted when our entertainment offerings and products, as well as our methods to make our offerings and products available to consumers, do not achieve sufficient consumer acceptance."

Now according to an MSN report, one state, South Carolina, has pulled its state funds from the company.

The report explained, "According to South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, the decision to divest has to do with the company’s management abandoning their fiduciary responsibilities."

Should every American state yank its investments from Disney? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (27 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"I think it's clear to anybody paying attention that there's a structural rot inside of Disney. It's deep, it’s pervasive, and I suspect Bob Iger, since his return as the CEO, now realizes it can't be fixed," he said.

He suggested that's not good for the company's future.

Fox Business Digital has reported the state's holdings included $105 million in Disney debt securities, which will not be renewed upon maturity.

In an interview with Fox Business Digital interview, Loftis blasted the company's alignment with the Environmental, Social, and Governance social agenda.

He said, "People sometimes forget that ESG has nothing to do with investing. ESG is a speech and behavior code that was … created by the left and delivered to everybody else under these virtuous circumstances, or presumed circumstances."

He charged that running Disney now is "the gender studies crowd … That's why their movies are flops and their market cap, I think, is about half what it used to be. It's a tremendous loss to America, we all grew up on Disney."

Actually, Disney's market price recently was about $91, far down from the nearly $202 from 2021.

A commentary at RedState said, "And Disney takes another blow on the chin, this time from South Carolina."

The report noted Loftis explained the move is to send a message.

"I just want other people to see that you can stand up to these people and you live to invest another day. There are plenty of good investments out there that aren't as risky as Disney."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!