Students rejecting early Harvard acceptance as anti-Semitism runs rampant

College admissions consultant in 'complete shock'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:12pm
Harvard University

(FOX NEWS) -- A college admissions consultant is in "complete shock" as students are rejecting their early acceptance to Harvard for the first time in his career.

"Virtually every student I've ever worked with who got into Harvard early pretty much stopped [looking elsewhere]," Christopher Rim, CEO of New York and Miami-based Command Education, said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First."

"This is the first time and first application season where I've seen a student who got into Harvard early that I've worked with for almost three and a half, four years now, starting in ninth grade – we're seeing them say, ‘You know what? I want to apply to other schools because what if I graduate and this stigma and this reputation of Harvard stays the same?’ That's their true concern."

