A new study shows that people who experience gender dysphoria cannot expect various mental health issues to disappear by having gender reassignment surgery, according to a report in the Washington Stand.

The study, from Finland, was published in European Psychiatry.

The study noted that those with gender dysphoria "present with many more common psychiatric needs" than a population in general, "even when medical GR [gender-reassignment] interventions are carried out."

The recommendation from the authors, according to the report, was for "cautious assessment of the timeliness of medical GR and of other treatment needs that may be more urgent."

The study reviewed cases of more than 3,600 people who reached out to "nationally centralized gender identity services" in Finland from 1996 to 2019, and found 38.4% got cross-sex hormones or surgical "reassignment."

Then researchers lined up eight other people "of the same sex, age, and place birth," resulting in a control population of nearly 30,000.

Comparing the groups, the authors found "a much higher risk that a person with gender dysphoria will need 'specialist-level psychiatric treatment' (most often for mood disorders and anxiety) than their age-matched controls, and that they will receive more care after entering the system," the report noted.

The authors assigned an "index date" to mark the point that a dysphoric person either had an appointment with a diagnostic team or at a hospital providing such services.

"Before the index date, people with gender dysphoria were 2.4 times as likely to have contact with a specialist-level psychiatrist than the control group (33.0% to 13.7%). After the index date, the gender-dysphoric group was 4.2 times as likely to have contact with a specialist-level psychiatrist (60.6% to 14.5%). People with gender dysphoria were 3.2 times more likely to have received inpatient psychiatric treatment before the index date (11.7% to 3.6%) and 4.0 times more likely after the index date (10.7% to 2.7%)," The Stand report said.

The study also found of those with gender dysphoria, almost three times as many "did not proceed to gender-reassignment procedures if they had obtained serious psychiatric treatment" before their first appointment with those gender services schemes.

And the study noted gender dysphoric people needing serious psychiatric treatment surged from 15.3% to 52.9% when people got cross-sex hormones or surgeries.

The study found: "Among people with gender dysphoria, fully half of those who received gender-reassignment interventions later obtained serious psychiatric treatment, although they were slightly less likely to do so than those who did not receive gender-reassignment interventions.

And it shows those who got "serious psychiatric treatment" before getting hormones or surgeries, 4 of 5 "still needed psychiatric treatment after…"

The Stand report that the results varied as the authors controlled for "for year of birth, legal sex, when patients first sought treatment for gender dysphoria, and whether they had previously received serious psychiatric treatment."

That model found "people with gender dysphoria were 3.8 or 3.9 times more likely than the control group to need serious psychiatric treatment," the report said.

The authors also found psychiatric issues were rising generally, but by only the smallest of margins, 3% higher than for people born a year earlier.

Further, they blamed the mental health "crisis" in the Western world as being triggered by "social media."

The Stand explained, "The report’s conclusion also undermines a commonly expressed narrative in U.S. debates over gender-transition procedures for minors, who lack the power to make permanent, life-altering medical decisions in many other contexts."

