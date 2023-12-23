A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study reveals 60% of illegals, green card holders are on welfare

Sheds light on burden carried by U.S. taxpayers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 23, 2023 at 2:08pm
(HEADLINE USA) – A report by the Center for Immigration Studies unveiled that 59 percent of households led by illegal immigrants use at least one major taxpayer-funded welfare program, far higher than the 39 percent of U.S.-born households.

Authored by CIS analysts Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler, the study relied on newly released data from the 2022 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP), shedding light on the burden carried by U.S. taxpayers by illegal immigration.

Government-funded social programs typically are not offered to illegal aliens. However, those with children born in the U.S. can bypass these restrictions by accessing benefits provided to their children, CIS reported.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







