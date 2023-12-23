Study reveals 60% of illegals, green card holders are on welfare

(HEADLINE USA) – A report by the Center for Immigration Studies unveiled that 59 percent of households led by illegal immigrants use at least one major taxpayer-funded welfare program, far higher than the 39 percent of U.S.-born households.

Authored by CIS analysts Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler, the study relied on newly released data from the 2022 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP), shedding light on the burden carried by U.S. taxpayers by illegal immigration.

Government-funded social programs typically are not offered to illegal aliens. However, those with children born in the U.S. can bypass these restrictions by accessing benefits provided to their children, CIS reported.

