SWAT mania! Big-name conservatives get swatted AGAIN on Christmas Day

Christmas Day was dangerously busy for two popular American conservatives who became victims of swatting incidents.

For the second time in just three days, the parents of conservative influencer Jack Posobiec were "swatted," with gruesome accusations the pundit had shot his wife and sons.

"Parents just got swatted again," Posobiec posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Christmas night. They told the officers that I had shot my wife and sons in the kitchen."

TRENDING: My Christmas heart attack

Parents just got swatted again Christmas night — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 25, 2023

Swatting is when someone makes a false report of an ongoing serious crime in order to elicit a response from law enforcement, such as the dispatch of a SWAT unit.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is 'swatting' someone equivalent to attempted murder? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (199 Votes) 6% (12 Votes)

Jack's brother Kevin Posobiec posted a brief video clip of the incident online, noting, "Swatted on Christmas."

"There's not a war on Christians. Keep scrolling."

Swatted on Christmas. There's not a war on Christians. Keep scrolling. https://t.co/3UwbEaxF8G pic.twitter.com/Rnp5TAV7Ab — Kev Posobiec (@KevinPosobiec) December 25, 2023

Jack Posobiec is a senior editor at Human Events and host of a daily talk show on "Real America's Voice."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Late Christmas night, Posobiec added:

"It is clear federal law is currently inadequate on swatting incidents whether to schools, public figures, or Members of Congress. Such law must be updated. In addition, Congress must address the total failure of federal law enforcement agencies to deal with these violent threats."

As WND reported Sunday, Posobiec's parents were swatted on Friday, with similar accusations.

"My parents were just Swatted," he began.

"Everyone is fine. Law enforcement are fully involved and tracking down the perpetrator.

"They told police that I had shot my parents and was threatening to shoot my family."

My parents were just Swatted Everyone is fine Law enforcement are fully involved and tracking down the perpetrator — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 23, 2023

Later Saturday night, Posobiec thanked people for their concern, and warned the perpetrators:

"Thanks to everyone who reached out this evening. I understand others are going through this as well tonight. Law enforcement is fully involved.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

"Going after family members like this, at Christmas, is not going over well. Expect a response."

Thanks to everyone who reached out this evening. I understand others are going through this as well tonight. Law enforcement is fully involved. Going after family members like this, at Christmas, is not going over well. Expect a response — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 24, 2023

Also on Christmas Day, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shared that she herself was again swatted in Rome, Georgia:

"I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn't have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!"

I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

Over the weekend, Greene had told Posobiec: "I'm glad your family is safe ... It's extremely serious and they want you killed by police who think they are responding to something awful as you described. These people are evil."

In the wake of the latest swatting of Posobiec's parents, J.D. Rucker of the Liberty Daily noted: "Swatting is terrorism by definition. It's also the most cowardly form of 'direct action' the mediocre pukes on the left could possibly take."

Other reaction online includes:

"This is highly coordinated left-wing terrorism targeting conservatives. So, no one will be held accountable."

"They wouldn't be coming after you if you weren't having an impact. Keep running brother, the country needs you."

"Is there a reason they can't find these people and prosecute them? They seem to be able to find grandmas from J6."

"If this was happening to CNN reporters' families, there would be at least 200 FBI agents working on finding out who did it tonight!"

"If cell companies can read your phone messages, why can't the @FBI find these swatters? This is getting dangerous and something needs to be done about it!"

"Cool how cops don't do any due diligence before swatting and just swat the same place two nights in a row."

"You were one of the biggest conservative influencers in the 2020 election and will no doubt be one of the biggest conservative influencers in the 2024 election. You share news and info with millions of people daily. They want you to stop – which means you must be louder."

One commenter comically asked:

"Is it possible to swat the White House? Asking for a fren."

A responder chimed in, saying: "Only if you want to be the one swatter they are able to locate."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!