Swing-state GOP Senate candidate announces slate of new law-enforcement endorsements

Former Michigan Republican Rep. Mike Rogers’ Senate campaign is announcing 24 new endorsements from sheriffs across the state on Monday, the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned.

Rogers is an Army veteran and a former FBI special agent who served as chairman of the House Select Committee on Intelligence during his time in Congress. The law enforcement officers threw their support behind Rogers, citing his background and experience, as he runs alongside several other Republicans for the chance to replace outgoing Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow next year, they exclusively told the DCNF.

“From his experience taking down criminals with the FBI to supporting the men and women in blue while radicals tried to defund the police, Mike Rogers has always been a friend of law enforcement,” the sheriffs said in a joint statement. “We have no doubt that Mike will continue to be a vital partner in Washington, helping to secure our southern border and bring the resources law enforcement needs to keep Michigan communities safe.”

Car jackings. Senseless murders. Smash-and-grab burglaries. Home break ins. With the endorsement of Law Enforcement all over the state, the momentum is on our side to stop the violence. Visit https://t.co/YWk4mgVhrf to join the team. pic.twitter.com/eaPU6hHrVj — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) November 25, 2023

Rogers will face several Republican challengers for the GOP nomination in August, including another former congressman, Peter Meijer. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is also in the running, while Rep. Elissa Slotkin is the clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary.

A mid-November EPIC-MRA poll found Slotkin narrowly leading Rogers 39% to 37%, with 24% of voters undecided. Rogers was down by 6 points against Slotkin in an early August Emerson College survey, which also found the former congressman leading the Republican field with 12% support.

The sheriffs who endorsed Rogers include Kyle Rosa of Benzie County, Timothy C. Cook of Cheboygan County, John Wilson of Clare County, Sean Dush of Clinton County, Michael Shea of Gladwin County, Charlie Noll of Ionia County, Michael Main of Isabella County, Gary Schuette of Jackson County, Patrick Whiteford of Kalkaska County, Scott McKenna of Lapeer County, Mike Borkovich of Leelanau County and Troy Bevier of Lenawee County.

Michigan is home to eight of the country’s 50 deadliest cities, the campaign noted alongside the announced endorsements. Detroit has been ranked as one of the most dangerous cities for decades, and has had one of the country’s highest violent crime rates, according to FBI data.

Sheriffs Mike Murphy of Livingston County, Edward Wilk of Mackinac County, Kim Cole of Mason County, Brian Miller of Mecosta County, Myron Greene of Midland County, Bob Mendham of Newaygo County, Craig Mast of Oceana County, Steve Kempker of Ottawa County, Ed Stern of Roscommon County, Mat King of St. Clair County, Doug Chapman of Shiawassee County and Daniel Abbott of Van Buren County also backed Rogers.

“We fully endorse Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate and look forward to working with him as Michigan’s next U.S. Senator,” the sheriffs added.

