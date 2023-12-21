Technology companies brag about pornification of AI girlfriends

(MODERNITY) – Technology companies are bragging that they have created AI girlfriends which can engage in “immersive” NSFW live chats where users can indulge their “intense fantasies.” Yes, really.

Profiles of AI models on porn subscription websites such as OnlyFans are exploding, with some creators making upwards of $20,000 a month from simps paying to interact with women who simply aren’t real.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Will Monage, the co-founder of Fanvue, said AI creators now make up 15 per cent of revenue on his platform, with that figure only increasing month by month.

TRENDING: Donald Trump's 'country party' roots

Read the full story ›