FEARS OF THE FUTURE
Technology companies brag about pornification of AI girlfriends

'Immersive' chats where users can indulge their 'intense fantasies'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:58pm
(Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay)

(MODERNITY) – Technology companies are bragging that they have created AI girlfriends which can engage in “immersive” NSFW live chats where users can indulge their “intense fantasies.” Yes, really.

Profiles of AI models on porn subscription websites such as OnlyFans are exploding, with some creators making upwards of $20,000 a month from simps paying to interact with women who simply aren’t real.

Will Monage, the co-founder of Fanvue, said AI creators now make up 15 per cent of revenue on his platform, with that figure only increasing month by month.

