By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A 13-year-old was sentenced to probation and ordered to write a book report about a World War II hero who saved thousands of Jews after threatening to shoot up a local synagogue in Canton, Ohio, according to WKYC, an NBC affiliate.

The teen, whose name has not been released, repeatedly threatened the Temple Israel in Canton on the platform Discord and was charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct, according to WKYC. Stark County Family Court Judge Jim James sentenced the teen to a year of probation and ordered him to read a book about Carl Lutz, a World War II hero and Swiss diplomat, who is credited with saving more than 62,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust.

TRENDING: Biden will betray Israel on Obama's command

The teen must also counseling sessions with a therapist and cannot have unsupervised use of the internet, according to WKYC. The minor spent 10 days in the Juvenile Attention Center and the judge suspended a previous order that required an additional 80 days at the center.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Stark County police reportedly found plans and maps of the synagogue and a detailed plan for a mass shooting after officers were called out to the child’s home in September, according to Cleveland 19, a local media outlet. The teen was also following a number of anti-Semitic groups online.

Is this sentence an appropriate one? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (4 Votes) 33% (2 Votes)

“We stand by a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to threats made against our community,” Stark County Sheriff George Maier said in a statement to Cleveland 19. “Every threat is investigated thoroughly with the seriousness it deserves. We work diligently to ensure that those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Protecting our community is a responsibility we bear with the highest level of commitment and vigilance.”

Temple Israel in Canton did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!