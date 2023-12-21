Terrorist's mom: 'We should devour the Jews with our teeth'

The mother of a terrorist who murdered a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters has endorsed her son's violence, threatening, "We should devour the Jews with our teeth."

The video interview with the mother of Hassan Qatanani was posted through the work of the Middle East Media Research Center.

Hassan Qatanani, the report said, killed Lucy Dee and her daughters in a shooting attack last spring.

His mother, in an interview with Quds News Agency, said, "He loved martyrdom. He would say to me, day and night, 'Mom, I want to be martyred.' He would kiss my hand and say: 'Pray to Allah that I will be martyred'... Praise be to Allah for granting him what he wanted..."



She continued, "[We] cannot accept what the Jews did to us. We should fight them with our children, with our money, with our families, with our fingernails. We should devour the Jews with our teeth... The Jews are our enemy from beginning to end."

Allahu Akbar: More from the "Religion of Peace"... On May 7, 2023, the Quds News Agency (Palestine) aired an interview with the proud mother of Hassan Qatanani, the Muslim who murdered Lucy Dee, a British-Israeli woman, and her two daughters in a shooting attack in April 2023.… pic.twitter.com/6T6SBGdJCj — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) May 13, 2023

