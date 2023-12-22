Texas authorities enhance border wire with anti-climbing technology amid latest migrant surge

Jennie Taer

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is enhancing his concertina wire barriers along the southern border with anti-climbing technology, according to Border Report.

Texas National Guard members are erecting 12-foot-tall wire fence panels laced with 3-feet of concertina wire in Brownsville, Texas, Border Report reported Thursday, citing an interview with Texas National Guard Maj. Mike Perry. The state recently secured an injunction on Tuesday in an ongoing court battle with the federal government, as Border Patrol has been cutting the razor wire.

EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Migrants Fist Bump Border Patrol After They Cut Through Abbott’s Border Wirehttps://t.co/hjfo3uzi9q@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/te7NF8cczr — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) September 28, 2023

Roughly 1,000 migrants are camping in Matamoros, Mexico, which is across from Brownsville, according to Border Report.

Federal authorities have been dealing with a massive record surge in illegal crossings across the southern border in recent weeks. In less than a three month period in fiscal year 2024, Border Patrol encounters of migrants crossing the southern border illegally have surpassed 547,000, according to internal Border Patrol data obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“When they come in contact with migrants they radio to others. We’re strictly here to place the barriers,” Texas National Guard Capt. Chris Daniel told Border Report.

“What it’s doing is reinforcing the concertina (wire) that’s already there on the bank to try to stop the migrant traffic that’s moving through in between these ports of entry here,” he said.

The plan is to build 6,000 feet of the barriers, half of which has been done already, according to Border Report. The barrier is further reinforced with plastic ballasts “that we’re able to fill with water to instill more stability and rigidity to it – some weight at the bottom so it’s not easy to push over or pull down,” Daniel said.

In recent days, Abbott has signed legislation allowing state authorities to arrest migrants for illegal entry and began flying migrants to Chicago.

“President Biden has repeatedly refused to enforce federal immigration laws already on the books and do his job to secure the border,” Abbott told the Daily Caller News Foundation of his latest legislation. “In his absence, Texas has the constitutional authority to secure our border through historic laws like SB 4.”

The ACLU subsequently sued over the new legislation, saying Abbott overstepped federal authority. Abbott responded, saying he’s willing to take the battle to the Supreme Court.

