Thief steals car being used by armed robbers for getaway!

Police in Colorado are reporting three individuals had it all planned out – when they went to rob a check cashing store over the weekend.

That is, until, while they were inside the shop, their getaway car was stolen.

Denver Channel 7 confirmed the auto thief "put a damper" on the plans made by the three robbery suspects.

It happened at the Hi Lo Check Cashing on Monaco Street in Commerce City where three suspects are accused of staging an armed robbery.

"But when they came outside to make a clean getaway, their vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said a fourth criminal stole the vehicle while the suspects were inside," the report explained.

Police said it was likely that the vehicle already had been stolen, to be used for the heist.

KDVR Television said two of the three armed robbery suspects were arrested.

There were no injuries.

NBC reported a Facebook post by police said, "In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen. We don’t know. If we get a solid description of it, we will release that here."

Police, on social media, confirmed, "We can't make this stuff up."

