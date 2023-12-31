A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldYOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Throwback! How U.S. Army spent $20,000 publishing rules for kids' game

Expensive pamphlet earned Golden Fleece Award

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 31, 2023 at 1:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Army Spc. Christian Flores applies face paint during the U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, July 29, 2020. Winners in the annual competition go on to represent U.S. Army Europe at the Army Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

Army Spc. Christian Flores applies face paint during the U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, July 29, 2020. Winners in the annual competition go on to represent U.S. Army Europe at the Army Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski
Real Clear Wire

In 1983, the U.S. Army spent $20,000 — $61,650 in 2023 dollars — to prepare 30,000 fancy, multi-colored pamphlets explaining how to play the children’s’ playground game, King of the Hill.

For this wasteful spending, Sen. William Proxmire, a Democrat from Wisconsin, gave the Army a Golden Fleece Award in 1983. He gave awards to wasteful and nonsensical spending, eventually handing out 168 Golden Fleece Awards between 1975 and 1988.

TRENDING: GOP senator pushes 'green energy' – who's buttering his bread?

“The Army has made a mountain out of a molehill but the poor taxpayer have taken the financial tumble,” Proxmire said then.

The pamphlet contained four pages of detailed rules, and a multi-colored diagram of an earthen mound to be used when playing the game. The Army said the purpose of the pamphlet was to “incorporate leadership, strategy planning, and decision-making skills into the physical fitness training program.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Proxmire called that “nonsense … as the Russian army practices blitzkrieg tactics, massed infantry attacks, chemical warfare and subversion. Our playing King of the Hill will not keep Defense Minister Ustinov awake nights.”

(Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash)

(Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash)

He added, “King of the Hill has little resemblance to the modern battlefield, which is fluid, makes use of high technology weapons, including remote targeting and attack, and is not bound by detailed rules,” Proxmire said. “Whatever lessons about strategy which can be learned from King of the Hill will be useless on the battlefield.”

He also noted that children has been learning the rules of their playground game for years without any pamphlet.

“Drill instructors are notably proficient at keeping the troops fit,” he said. “If these instructors want to play King of the Hill to improve fitness, they do not need a Defense Department pamphlet filled with silly rules.”

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Religious liberty had major court and legislative wins in 2023
Throwback! How U.S. Army spent $20,000 publishing rules for kids' game
Powerful testimony breaks years of silence over abortion
How Biden is missing the boat in his pursuit of electric power
Leprosy, polio, malaria, TB, measles ... and masses of unscreened illegals
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×