TikTok revenge: State sued over requiring parental consent for kids to use social media

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

A trade group representing TikTok, and several other social media companies sued Utah Monday over its law requiring minors to obtain parental consent before using social media apps.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed two bills this year that limit social media use by minors in the state: S.B. 152, which requires parental consent for minors to use social media and mandates age verification, and H.B. 311, which allows for parents to sue social media companies for damages to their child’s health. The NetChoice trade group argues the laws violate the First and Fourteenth Amendment because they restrict access to public content and violate protected expression, according to the lawsuit.

“We are fighting to ensure that all Utahns can embrace digital tools without the forceful clutch of government control,” Chris Marchese, director of the NetChoice Litigation Center, said in a Monday press release.

“Utah’s government took a path that seizes control of the online experience from parents, disregards the importance of education, sidelines the state’s vibrant creator economy, compromises data security and violates constitutional rights,” the press release reads.

NetChoice includes TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and X, formerly known as Twitter, according to their website.

U.S. District Court Judge for the Western District of Arkansas Timothy Brooks, an Obama appointee, sided with NetChoice in a lawsuit in September against a law that would require age verification of social media users. U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of California, Beth Freeman, an Obama appointee, temporarily blocked California’s law in September regulating data collection on platforms, arguing it might threaten free speech.

“Youth rates of depression and other mental health issues are on the rise because of social media companies. As leaders, and parents, we have a responsibility to protect our young people,” Cox said in a March statement announcing the laws.

Cox and NetChoice did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

