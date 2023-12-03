It only took 56 days for U.N. Women to condemn Hamas' mass rapes of Israelis

Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

UN Women condemned Hamas’ mass rape of Israeli civilians in a statement released Saturday, 56 days after the terrorist organization conducted their attacks.

UN Women, a department in the United Nations that describes itself as a “global champion for gender equality,” said in its statement that “we unequivocally condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October” and that it was “alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks.” The agency has been criticized for taking more than eight weeks to address the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,400 Israelis.

TRENDING: Just who are the 'Nazis'?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The conduct of UN Women, as well as the UN Secretary-General and other UN agencies, since the October 7 massacre, is disgraceful,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen tweeted. “UN Women’s message is weak and late when it comes after almost two months of silence and ignoring the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and sexual crimes committed by the terrorist organization, Hamas.”

Cohen called for the head of UN Women to resign.

Instead of condemning Hamas’ rapes, UN Women since the attacks has posted about climate change, the pay gap and about how “trans lesbians are lesbians too.”

Is U.N. Women a useless organization? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the attacks for the first time on Thursday, saying that “there are numerous accounts of sexual violence during the abhorrent acts of terror by Hamas on 7 October that must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan called on Guterres to attend an Israeli event next week showing proof of Hamas’ rapes and to “unequivocally condemn Hamas for committing these shocking crimes,” the Times of Israel reported.

Israeli Police Superintendent Dudi Katz says his officers have more than 60,000 video clips, alongside more than 1,000 statements, attesting to rapes committed by members of Hamas, according to CNN.

Survivors of Hamas’ attacks have recounted chilling stories of Hamas’ rapes.

“These are two girls that were just killed, executed, perhaps raped in their own bedroom,” one combat medic told CNN, describing the aftermath of a home invasion conducted by members of Hamas.

One survivor of the attack on the Supernova music festival said she saw a woman being gang raped and then shot in the head on Oct. 7, The Times of London reported. She also said Hamas terrorists beheaded a woman with a shovel after attempting to rape her.

“The torture of women was weaponized in the destruction of communities, in sowing general horror and in breaking the spirit of the Israelis,” Cochav Elkayam Levy, a professor at Reichman University, told Haaretz.

UN Women did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!