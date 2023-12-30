These were the top baby names in America 50 years ago

(FOX NEWS) – Baby name trends in America have changed drastically in the last 50 years. The Social Security Administration (SSA), which started compiling baby name lists in 1997, has retroactively identified 200 of the "most popular" first names given to boys and girls in the 1970s.

There were approximately 17.1 million male births and 16.5 million female births that decade, according to the SSA’s records.

The SSA combed through the millions of records and found which names were most prevalent for Gen X babies born between 1970 and 1979.

