A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

These were the top baby names in America 50 years ago

Michael and Jennifer were 2 of the most popular baby names in the 1970s

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2023 at 11:05am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Baby name trends in America have changed drastically in the last 50 years. The Social Security Administration (SSA), which started compiling baby name lists in 1997, has retroactively identified 200 of the "most popular" first names given to boys and girls in the 1970s.

There were approximately 17.1 million male births and 16.5 million female births that decade, according to the SSA’s records.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The SSA combed through the millions of records and found which names were most prevalent for Gen X babies born between 1970 and 1979.

TRENDING: Iran claims Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel were revenge for one man's killing

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major scandal rocks Italian Catholic Church
China is trying to make Christianity more Chinese, patriotic, socialist
'Study' trying to blame pro-life laws for 'poor medical conditions'
Religious rights no longer '2nd-class'?
These were the top baby names in America 50 years ago
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×