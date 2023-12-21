Top business schools push CRT and other progressive ideas, report finds

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – America’s prestigious business schools regularly push leftist ideologies, including critical race theory and environmental, social, and governance standards, according to a new report.

The Legal Insurrection Foundation launched the project through its CriticalRace.org database. It details the CRT and environmental, social, and governance initiatives at the top 10 business schools in the country, including minority scholarship programs, discriminatory admissions practices, and “anti-racism” trainings required for faculty members.

Foundation founder William Jacobson, a Cornell Law School professor, told The College Fix that business schools should not be using university funds to sponsor or elevate these types of ideologies in the classroom.

