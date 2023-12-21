A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Top business schools push CRT and other progressive ideas, report finds

Legal scholar: 'CRT and ESG are failed ideologies which politicize and racialize education'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – America’s prestigious business schools regularly push leftist ideologies, including critical race theory and environmental, social, and governance standards, according to a new report.

The Legal Insurrection Foundation launched the project through its CriticalRace.org database. It details the CRT and environmental, social, and governance initiatives at the top 10 business schools in the country, including minority scholarship programs, discriminatory admissions practices, and “anti-racism” trainings required for faculty members.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Foundation founder William Jacobson, a Cornell Law School professor, told The College Fix that business schools should not be using university funds to sponsor or elevate these types of ideologies in the classroom.

TRENDING: A climate of orchestrated change

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservative church leaders reject Vatican's blessing for same-sex couples
Millions of student loan borrowers still aren't paying their bills
Top business schools push CRT and other progressive ideas, report finds
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy, citing liabilities of up to $500 million
Woman receives diploma with 10-day-old baby tucked in graduation gown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×