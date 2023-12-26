True story behind Handel's 'Messiah' and the day he had a vision of God

(CBN NEWS) -- For many, Christmas wouldn't be complete without witnessing or taking part in a performance of Handel's "Messiah." From the Virginia Symphony in the United States to the heart of the Holy Land, Jerusalem, the show is felt across the globe.

German-born George Frideric Handel moved to London in his late thirties. Handel considered himself an opera composer, but public interest was waning in England, and by 1741 a discouraged Handel wondered if retirement was near.

"Some people do think at this point, it was kind of like a career crisis ... and it's quite possible that he was thinking of returning to Germany," Martin Wyatt, deputy director of Handel House Museum in London, told CBN News.

